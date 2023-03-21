Team work is making their dream work at Leura Gardens Accommodation Advertising Feature

Leura Gardens Accommodation team members Larry (from left), Paul, Jan, Bronnie, Brad and Charlie take pride in creating a wonderful home away from home for their guests. Picture supplied

At Leura Gardens Accommodation guests can be assured of the best experience, due in no small part to the dedication of their staff.

Co-managers Brad and Charlie say they are proud to be leading a small committed team of like-minded people who are skilled in creating a fantastic and friendly atmosphere for their guests.

"Everyone who works here loves what they do and loves looking after the people who walk through our doors," Brad said.

Charlie said: "Over the last 18 months we have had the pleasure of living on this property while improving it.

"Our goal is to provide a place that feels like home for our guests while offering genuine caring service. We find great pleasure in meeting people from all walks of life and know that all who experience a stay and the service from our great team will leave refreshed and happy."

Maintenance man Paul says it is a privilege to work at Leura Gardens. "Being responsible for the maintenance of the property, I love having the opportunity to bring a shine to this gem while working to ensure the guests have a unique carefree stay," Paul said.

Gardener Larry said: "It's called Leura Gardens for a reason. People are looking for an oasis to breathe in the fresh Blue Mountains air, soak up nature's gift and feel the grass beneath their feet".

Housekeeping guru Jan agrees.

"I am committed to go an extra mile to maintain a high standard of cleanliness and enjoy swapping stories with our guests about the beautiful Blue Mountains," she said.

And the final word goes to guest relations manager Bronnie who believes hospitality is about warmth and customer service.

"We are all here to contribute to a superlative guest experience with local knowledge and a love of the mountains," she said.

Set over 4.5 tranquil acres Leura Gardens promises quality accommodation which is sure to impress its guests.

Located opposite Leura Golf Course the venue offers a relaxing and comfortable environment suitable for short or extended stays.

It is just minutes from key attractions such as the world famous Three Sisters, Sublime Point, Echo Point and Scenic World.

Mr Symons said guests can choose from their well-appointed studio or family rooms as well as comfortable self-contained apartments.