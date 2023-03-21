Overnight roadworks to close highway at Victoria Pass

Motorists are advised that planned overnight roadworks will close the highway in both directions at Victoria Pass.
The roadworks will begin March 22, with the highway currently scheduled to be closed on Wednesday March 22 and Thursday March 23.
The road closure will take place between 8pm and 5am.
Live Traffic NSW advises avoiding the area and using diversions. Westbound and eastbound drivers alike can use Chifley Road and Darling Causeway.
Oversized and overmass vehicles are not advised to use these diversions, and should avoid the roadworks area or seek an alternate route.
Roadworks are scheduled to end Friday March 31. Check the Live Traffic website for up-to-date information: https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-list.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
