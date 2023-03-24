Jerrah Patston performs at concert for neurodiverse musicians

Blue Mountains' own Jerrah Patston has shown his natural talent as a performer at a fundraiser concert for neurodivergent musicians.
The concert, Picture of Everything, was hosted on March 9 by Arts & Cultural Exchange. Mr Patston performed along with various other neurodiverse singer songwriters, but he was also a guest MC for the event.
He said it was a really enjoyable experience.
"I shared some tracks from 'Going Places'. I sang some brand new songs. It was great to get that gig," said Mr Patston.
"It was good to be part of the mixed group. We make each other smile.... We all did it together."
Victoria Harbutt, producer of special projects, said Mr Patston was a natural choice to engage with the audience about the show and performers.
"He's very charming, and people really respond to him. He's quite disarming, and he's a good MC," she told the Gazette.
Picture of Everything is designed as a professional development program, giving neurodivergent musicians a stage and hopefully pathways into mainstream neurotypical opportunities - such as music festivals and gigs at venues.
Ms Harbutt said Mr Patston has been performing for the show for several years, and is always a welcome inclusion.
"He's one of the musicians that is really into performing... nothing better for him than an audience in front of him. And he has the charisma, and the talent... to really engage people," she said.
"He's quite an extraordinary talent, who pumps out music every week... and he's very audience friendly."
Ms Harbutt sees the defining value of Mr Patston's music as how he portrays real Australian life, free of the bells and whistles of popular songs about love and sex.
"He writes about his experience, what his life is like, and although he has a disability it translates incredibly to a music that everybody can relate to," she said.
"He's got a great song called 'Some food courts are better than others'. That's a song that when he plays it, everybody, regardless of who they are, everyone nods their heads and says 'that's so right'."
Mr Patston's upcoming album, Going Places, champions the unsung stories of days spent in small towns and parts of cities.
"Exactly what we're missing in Australian music culture is someone who's going to write about those places," said Ms Harbutt.
The album is expected to release in early May.
