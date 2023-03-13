'Reptile man' Neville Burns releases new edition of autobiography

Neville Burns has spent most of his life entertaining and educating audiences around the world about the snakes and reptiles of the Blue Mountains.
The Lawson resident has just released an updated edition of his 2014 autobiography, A Gift From the Snake That Bit Him.
The new edition contains 100 new photographs and is twice the length of the original book. It contains new details of Mrs Burns' adventures in herpetology (reptiles and amphibians) including surveying the iconic Victoria River Downs cattle station in the Northern Territory, training Indigenous rangers at Burketown in far north Queensland, and travelling to America, Canada and Germany as a guest speaker.
Now semi-retired, Mr Burns was the first person authorised by the NSW Education Department to take live crocodiles to state schools. He supplied the crocodile cast that was used in the attack scene in Crocodile Dundee and has produced educational DVDs about snakes.
Signed copies of A Gift From the Snake That Bit Him are available by emailing nevilleburns@bigpond.com.
