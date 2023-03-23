The duck pond at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park is about to get a new lease of life as work on upgrades to this much-loved area of the park begins.
Initial work involves removing a large amount of debris and weeds from the pond that has accumulated over many years. Importantly, there will be a large amount of reusable, nutrient rich material removed from the pond that can be reused on site.
This is the first step towards delivering a lovely, clean and healthy duck pond and allows the following improvements to then be made:
During the first part of the upgrade work, the material removed from the pond will be placed in a designated stockpile area within the construction zone, on the large, grassed area behind Blackheath Pool.
This is necessary to ensure the material dries and is well aerated so that it can be reused on site and to avoid placing it where it may put pressure on important tree roots. Any turf that is affected by this process will be restored at the end of the project.
Throughout the upgrade process, local ecologists have been appointed to oversee the management of wildlife that uses the pond. While most wildlife can be relocated into Popes Glen, the turtles, which need ponds, will be relocated to the ponds in the nearby Rhododendron Gardens.
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "This is a much-loved area of Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park that we're rejuvenating for the community. The duck pond has always been an important feature of the park and it's important it's sensitively restored to its former glory.
"In the short term that means removing a great deal of sediment from the bottom of the pond. It won't be a particularly pretty process but it's a vital one. We need to take some space at the park to do this properly and ensure we can reuse some of the extracted material on site.
"I'd like to thank the community for their patience as there's been quite a lot of activity and some disruption at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park recently. The project to install the new toilet block is coming to a close and we're also preparing to construct the new play space upgrades at the park soon.
"At a park-wide level, these interconnected projects are all about enhancing the visitor experience by improving safety, accessibility and community facilities while also safeguarding the beautiful flora and fauna at the park."
The length of the construction period for the duck pond upgrade is very much weather dependent, as the pond is on a water course and the material removed from the pond needs to dry out to be moved and reused.
It is anticipated that the upgrade work will be completed by mid-year (weather permitting).
The pond upgrade works are being delivered as part of a $2 million funding boost from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program. A further $2 million funding from this program is also providing for upgrades to the Corridor of Oaks at Faulconbridge.
For more information about the duck pond upgrades, visit: https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/blackheath-memorial-park-legacy-project.
