Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blackheath's ducks to get home makeover

March 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The duck pond at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park is about to get a new lease of life as work on upgrades to this much-loved area of the park begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.