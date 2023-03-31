Join the dunny hunt to map out Australia's finest public porcelains

Taken for granted by many, awareness and access to quality public toilets is a huge consideration for those living with incontinence who may find it difficult to leave their home for everyday activities due to the fear of not having access to appropriate facilities.
For this year's Great Dunny Hunt, Australians are being asked to take pictures of their favourite public dunny and upload them to the national public toilet map website or app, as well as update any public toilet facilities.
The general public are encouraged to upload their pictures to go into the running to find the best public Aussie toilets from Monday, April 3, to World Continence Week, which will be held from Monday, June 19.
Pics will be judged to find the best public Aussie toilets with honourable mention awards given to the most colourful dunny and the dunny in the most unusual location.
Among the judging panel of public toilet experts will be Glenbrook resident, Sean Burford, who won the title of Australia's Greatest Dunny Hunter in 2022 by entering over 129 dunnies on the national public toilet map.
Mr Burford said: "The really rewarding aspect of the Great Dunny Hunt was discovering new locations in rural Australia. Both toilet map and other sources have some misplaced or out of date dunnies, so once I had a location I would research it to determine whether there was really a dunny there or not.
"My first stops to validate a dunny were Google Maps and Bing Maps, which differ in freshness and resolution across Australia, so I used both. I spent a fair bit of time in Google Street View checking the exact location and looking for accessibility ramps.
"Council and government websites were also great sources for checking the facilities, hours and access requirements for a dunny. Websites catering to travellers would often have photos or reviews with more information. Caravaning sites can tell you whether there is a dump point for emptying caravan toilets at the site.
"This turned each lat/long co-ordinate into a story about each place, whether it was the most scenic toilet in Australia or perhaps a prime example of why one state's toilets were better than those just across the border on the same highway.
"It sounds like a fair bit of work, but once I was familiar with the various websites it would take about five minutes to get a good feel for each spot."
Add upgrades/locations at https://toiletmap.gov.au/.
