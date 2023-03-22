Hazelbrook has ranked in the top 10 towns in the state that were hardest hit by wild weather this summer.
The Mid-Mountains town came in at seventh spot in the new data released by NRMA as part of their Summer 2022-23 Wild Weather Tracker.
Woodford also joined Hazelbrook among the hardest hit towns in the Blue Mountains and outer western Sydney region in second place. Springwood and Lawson were ranked four and five respectively.
The NRMA data shows the impact of storms and wild weather damage over the past three months.
It revealed the Blue Mountains/Outer Western Sydney region was the fifth worst hit in NSW for wild weather, with five per cent of all claims.
The far west and Orana was ranked in top spot with 12.9 per cent of all claims.
Across the state, NRMA Insurance received 8299 claims for wild weather damage in NSW over the summer period. 6086 severe weather home claims made up 56 per cent of all NSW home claims and 2213 severe weather motor claims made up 4.3 per cent of all NSW motor claims.
NRMA Insurance executive general manager, direct claims, Luke Gallagher, said severe weather insurance claims numbers have been high over the past 12 months.
"NSW residents have been hit hard by recent wild weather, with our latest research indicating one in five have experienced damage to their property, vehicle or contents in the last 12 months," he said.
"Whilst we had a lot of rain in the past two years, we received 290mm in Katoomba across summer which is fairly average," he said.
"There were about three significant hailstorm events, but they did not generate many jobs for the SES.
"We had calls from just about every town across the Mountains with the most calls for summer at Blaxland, Springwood and Hazelbrook, but the reports of damage to the SES were fairly average across the Mountains: with calls from Mt Tomah to Mt Wilson, across to Mt Victoria and down to Lapstone."
Mr Hughes said SES volunteers will now prepare for winter with a reasonable chance of snow storms coming up in the colder months ahead.
The top 10 towns in the state hardest hit by wild weather are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.