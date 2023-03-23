Bob Bowtell's swing bridge on the Six Foot Track has been shut for safety and engineering reasons.
Barriers were installed on March 17 to prevent walkers crossing.
Earlier in the year the NSW government announced an $870,000 project to upgrade the suspension bridge to ensure it aligns with the latest Australian standards.
The suspension cables were expected to be replaced after June. But engineers visited the site in February and made the decision to shut the bridge several months early.
A notice on the bridge says it is closed due to "safety concerns". A spokesperson for Crown Lands, Department of Planning and Environment, confirmed the closure and said "corroded" suspension cables would be replaced "and some minor design modifications to improve longevity and walker safety" will occur.
"Walkers can still walk the Six Foot Track and cross the river near the Cox's River Campground however walkers can expect minimum water levels around knee high when the river is not flooding. No dry crossing is available."
The spokesperson said "river conditions change quickly and walkers should not cross if the river is flowing quickly and you cannot see the bottom." The Flood Near Me NSW App has advice.
This is the first major work on the bridge since it was built in 1993. In the 100 years before the bridge was built, walkers would cross at the river near the campground.
The bridge was named in honour of Katoomba engineer, Corporal Bob Bowtell, 33, who died a valiant tunnel rat in the Vietnam War. It was built by his engineering company. Corporal Bowtell died in poisonous gas in the underground labyrinth of a Viet Cong tunnel in South Vietnam, while on duty with the 3rd Field Troop of Royal Australian Engineers in 1966.
Earlier this year a Crown Lands spokesperson said construction work was expected to take up to three months, depending on the weather.
The recent funding is not only paying for new cables on the suspension bridge, but it has gone towards remediation work after landslips on Nellies Glen Trail.(The Nellies Glen section is from Explorers Tree in Katoomba to Megalong Road).
Crown Lands has advised that before the end of the year, there will be a similar style bridge, that will be safer and also feel more secure than the current design.
Information is online at http://www.sixfoottrack.com and further enquiries can be made at cl.enquiries@crownland.nsw.gov.au.
