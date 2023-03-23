Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Bob Bowtell's swing bridge on the Six Foot Track gets upgrade

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bob Bowtell's swing bridge on the Six Foot Track has been shut for safety and engineering reasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.