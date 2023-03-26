Hidden stories of privilege behind our forgotten railway stations

The Sydney Morning Herald on July 7, 1879 reported on a picnic Lucas enjoyed on the previous Saturday. Lucas and many of his friends - members of Parliament, mayors of various municipalities and important public servants, all male - travelled 39 miles to Lucasville by a 9am train. From Lucasville, about 700 feet above the Sydney level, they admired the view extending from a prominent conical mountain north of Newcastle to the ranges of Illawarra. The gentlemen all enjoyed the picnic, refreshed by inhaling the pure mountain air. The 1886 Railway Guide describes Lucasville Platform as "standing on the eastern face of the Blue Mountains, where the line turns off to the west-a solitary spot at which the train stops when signalled for."