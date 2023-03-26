Hidden stories of privilege behind our forgotten railway stations

In the late 19th century, a railway halt or platform was often established on railway lines near residences of influential people who persuaded the railways to cater especially for them or their business.
Such forgotten railway platforms existed throughout the Blue Mountains.
At the top points of the Eastern Zig-Zag, Lucasville platform opened by 1878 to accommodate the Hon. John Lucas, M.L.A, whose residence above was connected by stone steps. Lucas used the platform regularly while travelling for bushwalking, picnicking, networking and thanking supporters.
The Sydney Morning Herald on July 7, 1879 reported on a picnic Lucas enjoyed on the previous Saturday. Lucas and many of his friends - members of Parliament, mayors of various municipalities and important public servants, all male - travelled 39 miles to Lucasville by a 9am train. From Lucasville, about 700 feet above the Sydney level, they admired the view extending from a prominent conical mountain north of Newcastle to the ranges of Illawarra. The gentlemen all enjoyed the picnic, refreshed by inhaling the pure mountain air. The 1886 Railway Guide describes Lucasville Platform as "standing on the eastern face of the Blue Mountains, where the line turns off to the west-a solitary spot at which the train stops when signalled for."
Breakfast Point platform on the Down line was opened on March 8, 1875 and closed October 27, 1890. There is uncertainty over the reason for its construction on a left-hand curve about 1.36km past Top Points.
Did it owe its existence to an early attempt at land subdivision?
Both Randolph Charles Want, a prominent Sydney solicitor, and his son, John Henry, M.L.A. and later M.L.C., bought land in the area with which their name is associated.
John Henry Want was a loyal New South Welshman. In Parliament and on the hustings, he opposed Federation which he called a "hydra-headed monster." Any federal union, felt Want, could only result in New South Wales surrendering its independence and liberty. Before he died in 1905, his fears seemed real when the High Court of Australia's principal seat moved to Melbourne until Canberra was built.
Or was Sir Alfred Stephen responsible? The former Chief Justice and M.L.C. spent most weekends at "Alphington," his Faulconbridge home near Sir James Martin and Sir Henry Parkes, from 1877 until 1882. It is claimed he requested the place be opened for special excursion trains and that tables be erected and trees cut down. The waiting shed cost £58 and platform £4.
We may never learn why Breakfast Point existed for a short time, but both sites disappeared from all but walking tracks with the 1892 closure of the Zig-Zag.
