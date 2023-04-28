Short story, poetry and artwork competition at Winter Magic

Online bookshop RoseyRavelston is running its annual short story, poetry and artwork competition again this year (along with Barbara Lepani from the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network).
Submissions are only open to Blue Mountains-based writers, poets and artists/photographers.
The theme for this year is: "Regenesis: Water", considering the way water flows through our landscape and the importance of water to our very existence in this dry country. All entries must be emailed to regenesis.bm@gmail.com.
Winners in each category (short story, poetry, artwork/photography) get a prize of $250, their work published in the Regenesis anthology, an invitation to speak at the Regenesis launch and promotion on RoseyRavelston's social media.
They and all the shortlisted and longlisted entrants also get a free paperback of the printed anthology, with more copies available to buy.
Go to the website at https://roseyravelstonbooks.com.au for more information. Entries close midnight on May 31.
