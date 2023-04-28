Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Online bookshop RoseyRavelston is running its annual short story, poetry and artwork competition

April 28 2023 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Short story, poetry and artwork competition at Winter Magic
Short story, poetry and artwork competition at Winter Magic

Online bookshop RoseyRavelston is running its annual short story, poetry and artwork competition again this year (along with Barbara Lepani from the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.