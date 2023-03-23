Play groups across the Mountains are being encouraged to apply for grants during national play group week.
Play Matters Australia is a not-for-profit that facilitates play groups, play experiences and music therapy to more than 15,000 families every week, in every state and territory.
This year, the charity turns 50 and to celebrate it's offering 50 grants for 50 years to local play groups. The grants, worth $500, can be spent on toys, equipment, art and craft, and more at EducationAll.
Play Matters Australia spokesperson Julia Oreopoulos said play is an essential part of childhood, with research demonstrating its impact on children's development.
"Play Matters Australia invests in research which supports the positive impacts of play, music, and movement on children's brain development," Ms Oreopoulos said.
"Play groups are run from parks, churches, libraries, schools, community hubs, kindergartens, corporate offices and online. They have a valuable role in connecting children, parents, and communities through play.
"Many play groups are volunteer-led, and we know a grant of up to $500 can go a long way in helping facilitators provide new toys and resources to families that attend groups.
"We encourage all local providers to become affiliated with Play Matters Australia and apply for one of our grants, as we celebrate our 50-year milestone."
To apply for a grant, head to the Play Matters Australia website.
Applications close Monday, April 24.
