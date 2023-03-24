Blue Mountains Gazette
Game on: Major upgrades at Knapsack Park completed

March 24 2023 - 11:50am
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, and Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, stand in front of the new pavilion and amenities buildings at Knapsack Park, Glenbrook. Picture supplied

Overlooking the sporting fields at Knapsack Park, Glenbrook, an impressive new clubhouse and amenities building now stand complete, bringing the major parts of these upgrade works to a close.

