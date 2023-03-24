Overlooking the sporting fields at Knapsack Park, Glenbrook, an impressive new clubhouse and amenities building now stand complete, bringing the major parts of these upgrade works to a close.
These new fit-for-purpose buildings, an east and west pavilion, have been funded by significant contributions by each level of government and replace the old clubhouse. They now provide local sporting clubs with the facilities they need to best deliver important recreational opportunities for the community.
While all the major upgrade works are complete, some remediation and landscaping work will be finished off over the weeks to come. Electrical network upgrades are also scheduled for April-May.
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "This is a significant suite of safety and facility upgrades to a popular recreational and sporting precinct. And as I know the community appreciates, working outdoors over the last couple of years hasn't been easy.
"We've had to navigate through a hat-trick of challenges. The multiple natural disasters and ongoing wet weather, coupled with serious material and labour supply shortages due to COVID-19, resulted in some unavoidable construction delays.
"Unfortunately, the construction site also experienced a break-in earlier this year, which had a further impact on the delivery timeframe for the clubhouse and amenities buildings.
"Despite these challenges, I'm pleased to say the results speak for themselves. The new, sealed carpark of almost 100 spaces, is a dramatic improvement.
"The new cricket nets and the mini-soccer field are fantastic upgrades, and the dual pavilions on top of the hill will be invaluable to sporting clubs and spectators. The result is an entire site that's a more pleasant community space to gather, watch and play sport, formally and informally."
The new clubhouse is a large, multi-use space including unisex toilets and shower facilities, and the new amenities building provides change rooms, a meeting space, canteen area and much-needed storage for the local sporting clubs.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we've completed the major upgrades," Cr Greenhill said. "There are still a few finishing touches to come, but these won't stop the community enjoying the enhanced facilities right now.
"In particular, thank you to members of the local sporting clubs who have been with us on this journey and contributed their feedback and insights to ensure the needs of their players have been met."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said: "I am so pleased the Federal Government has been able to make a significant contribution to this really modern clubhouse, but more importantly, safer car access at Knapsack Park.
"As a soccer mum for many years, I used to worry terribly about the layout of the old parking, and I hope this creates a much more child-safe environment. The dual pavilions providing shelter on top of the hill is a big winner for spectators."
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle MP, added: "Many moons ago I used to park in a bit of rough dirt and wander across what felt like a cow paddock, to watch my boys play soccer at this park. I'm pleased to see our three tiers of government working together with the community and club to see this important facility and amenity developed.
"The new clubhouse, the preparation for landscaping, the lights and fields are looking fantastic."
This project has been funded by Blue Mountains City Council, the Federal Government's Community Development Grant and the NSW Office of Sport.
