Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Married at First Sight stars choose Scenic World for date

Updated March 23 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton and Melinda with Scenic World team member Ruby Vella.

Scenic World was delighted to have Married at First Sight couple Melinda and Layton drop by and enjoy the rides, choosing the Blue Mountains to spend time together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.