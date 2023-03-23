Scenic World was delighted to have Married at First Sight couple Melinda and Layton drop by and enjoy the rides, choosing the Blue Mountains to spend time together.
Scenic World team member and Katoomba resident Ruby Vella was excited by the impromptu visit.
"I jokingly said to them that they spoiled it for me to see them together all loved up! They were very friendly and said how much they enjoyed visiting Scenic World for a date," said Ruby.
