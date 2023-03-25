Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'Speak softly and carry a big stick': disability advocacy workshop comes to Springwood

TW
By Tom Walker
March 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A free workshop coming to Springwood, 'Speaking Up for Yourself', encourages physically disabled locals to make their voices heard about the problems they face daily in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.