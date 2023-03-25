'Speak softly and carry a big stick': disability advocacy workshop comes to Springwood

A free workshop coming to Springwood, 'Speaking Up for Yourself', encourages physically disabled locals to make their voices heard about the problems they face daily in the Blue Mountains.
Adrian O'Malley, the workshop's facilitator, is a stroke survivor and is physically disabled himself, with impaired vision.
He said this is what allows him to connect with workshop attendees as a peer.
"When I'm working with people with disability, my disability might be completely different to yours, but we have that common ground that enables us to walk alongside each other," he said.
An initiative from Physical Disability Council of NSW (PDCN), 'Speaking Up for Yourself' aims to inform people in regional, rural and remote areas of the power they have to effect change in their communities.
An example of this is curb ramps which are too steep and cause wheelchairs to get stuck. Mr O'Malley said locals can get their voice heard on this issue by referencing council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
"This is where on-the-ground people with local knowledge can contact council and go: 'You've got a DIAP... my wheelchair gets stuck on the corner of Smith Street and Brown Street because the curb cut isn't up to scratch. What are you going to do about it'," said Mr O'Malley.
"This is that capacity building that we hope to achieve by running these kinds of workshops, to give people an understanding that they have power... flex your muscles, use them.
"If you know your rights as a person of disability... speak softly and carry a big stick."
The Gazette recently covered the issue of lacking maxi taxi services in the Blue Mountains. Mr O'Malley said this is a consistent issue elsewhere in NSW, and the PDCN hopes to help.
"We're running a consultation on accessible public transport... because if you're a person in a wheelchair in Orange, for example, don't plan on going out to dinner with your friends or going to trivia at the pub, because the wheelchair accessible taxis finish at 5 o'clock," he said.
The federal government's disability standards for accessible public transport are currently up for review, and PDCN is consulting with the NSW taxi council in hopes of improving disability taxi provisions on a national level.
'Speaking Up for Yourself' will be held on April 4 at Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, from 10am to 12.30pm. The event focuses on negotiation skills, getting your message across, and planning for success. Light refreshments will be served. Register at www.pdcnsw.org.au/workshops.
A following informal discussion will be held from 1.30pm to 3pm, in which attendees can voice their thoughts on important issues. Register at https://pdcnspringwood.eventbrite.com.au.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.