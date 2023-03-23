Gold medal winning paddler Jessica Fox has been honored at the Olympic playground.
Former Blaxland High School student Jessica Fox has been honoured by Penrith Council with a plaque unveiling her achievements at Penrith Whitewater Stadium on March 21.
During the ceremony, Penrith Mayor Tricia Hitchen listed Fox's many accomplishments, in particular her technically perfect run in the C1 Canoe Slalom final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she won an historic C1 gold.
"Jess is renowned as the greatest individual paddler of all time," Cr Hitchen said.
Fox said it was a "huge honour to see this and to have my name up on the wall somewhere".
Jessica watched the Sydney 2000 Games' canoe slalom event at Penrith Whitewater Stadium long before she started training with Penrith Valley Canoeing. Her achievements now include 38 World Cup gold medals, 9 World Championship titles, and 4 Olympic medals.
"I was here as a little six-year-old in the stands - this Whitewater Stadium has been my playground, my workplace, my training ground and race venue; I have spent more than 10,000 hours here," she said.
"It is a second home and it has been a huge part of my life and my story and my family's story."
Last year, Fox was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day Honours list for her service to sport. She continues to take time out of her schedule to promote the region and the sport.
Next year, Jessica will defend her Olympic C1 crown and strive for the K1 gold at the Paris Olympics.
The Kayak Cross, a new head-to-head format, will make its debut at the Games which could see her chase an historic three gold medals in France, potentially competing against her training partner and sister, Noemie.
Penrith will host the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Championships in 2025.
