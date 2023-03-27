Blue Mountains Gazette
Medical episode on highway, car flips

By B C Lewis
March 28 2023 - 6:30am
A 66-year-old man is suspected of having a medical episode on the Great Western Highway in Blaxland this month after his car swerved across the median strip into oncoming traffic, flipped and then landed in the front yard of a house.

