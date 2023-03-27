Medical episode on highway, car flips

Motorists are advised that planned overnight roadworks will continue to close the highway in both directions at Victoria Pass on Wednesday March 29 and Thursday March 30. The road is closed between 8pm and 5am. Live Traffic NSW advises avoiding the area and using diversions. Westbound and eastbound drivers will be diverted onto Chifley Road and the Darling Causeway and oversized vehicles are advised to make alternative plans. Go to: https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-list.