Medical episode on highway, car flips

A 66-year-old man is suspected of having a medical episode on the Great Western Highway in Blaxland this month after his car swerved across the median strip into oncoming traffic, flipped and then landed in the front yard of a house.
The frightening episode occurred on Friday March 17 while the man was driving westbound at about 11.50am.
Police said the car "swerved sharply across the median strip into the eastbound lanes before flipping onto its roof and coming to rest in the front yard of a house."
Emergency Services, including Blue Mountains police and police rescue officers attended the scene and removed the driver who was trapped for a short period of time.
The driver was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment where he was in a stable condition. No other vehicles or people were involved in the incident, but the accident did cause damage to a burst water main which was repaired by Sydney Water.
A woman needed to be winched out of bushland by the ambulance helicopter on Sunday March 19 after a suspected bite by a red bellied blake snake.
About 3.15pm, Police Rescue officers and Ambulance Special Operations officers went to the Victoria Falls Lookout in Mt Victoria following reports the woman had been bitten. She was winched out of the bush and flown to Nepean Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Blue Mountains police are investigating the theft of an unattended silver mountain bike with a YT sticker from Jelly Bean Pool in Glenbrook on Saturday March 11. The theft occurred between 1.30pm and 1.45pm. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The reference number is E92587222.
Motorists are advised that planned overnight roadworks will continue to close the highway in both directions at Victoria Pass on Wednesday March 29 and Thursday March 30. The road is closed between 8pm and 5am. Live Traffic NSW advises avoiding the area and using diversions. Westbound and eastbound drivers will be diverted onto Chifley Road and the Darling Causeway and oversized vehicles are advised to make alternative plans. Go to: https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-list.
