The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery are both hosting school holiday workshops this monrth.
At The Joan, it's drama, starting with Charismatic Characters, ages 5+ on Tuesday, April 11, 9:30am-12:30pm, $55. Learn how to create a unique character using props, costumes, their body and imagination, and then bring them to life on stage in this fun and interactive workshop.
Playful Playbuilding, ages 5+ on Tuesday, April 11, 1:30-4:30pm, $55. Discover the art of telling a captivating story through theatrical games and creative play in this interactive workshop. Participants will then perform in front of an audience.
Script Writing Kickstarter, ages 13+ on Thursday, April 13, 9:30am-3:30pm, $85. Learn to turn big ideas into a captivating script for performance. Suitable for those new to writing and those who are wanting to further develop their skills.
Pre- or post-show workshops are tied to a performance of Are We There Yet? While exploring the themes of the play, participants will learn fundamental performance and improvisation skills from Q Theatre's professional teaching artists. Road Trip Tales pre-show workshop, ages 5+ on Tuesday, April 18, 9:30-11:30am, $30. Post-show workshop, ages 5+ on Wednesday, April 19, 11:30am-1:30pm, $30.
Physical Theatre, ages 9+ on Thursday, April 20, 9:30am-3:30pm, $85. Put a spin on the classic art of clowning and explore performance physicality, discover improvisation techniques, and learn the skills to create a hilarious performance.
Monologue Intensive, ages 13+ on Thursday, April 20, 9:30am-3:30pm, $85. Learn the fundamentals of interpreting a text for the stage, like script analysis, performing with intention, and holding the audience's attention.
At Penrith Regional Gallery, there will be art workshops inspired by the current exhibition, Margo Lewers: A House Full of Paintings.
These include clay succulent garde3n (April 12), clay flower bowl (April 13), upcycled desigtned (April 19), rainbow house (April 20) and colourful paint prints (April 21). All workshops 10am-noon and each costs $35.
See penrithregionalgallery.com.au for details.
