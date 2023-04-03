'Gunning for that gold': Glenbrook resident at National Netball Championships

For 16-year-old Olivia Harris, one gold medal isn't enough.
After securing a gold medal last year at the Australian National Rowing Championships, she's now keen to nab another at the upcoming National Netball Championships.
The Glenbrook-based Blue Mountains Grammar student will be competing as part of New South Wales' Under 17s team at the Darwin event in April.
She was selected for the team this year after not making it through trials last year.
"Personally I'm really gunning for that gold medal, especially after the team which I missed out on last year [won] it. So now we're hoping to go back-to-back," she said.
"I'm looking for two gold medals in two sports, that's the big dream for me."
She said since then, her time spent rowing has boosted her netball abilities.
"Rowing helped my netball, rowing made me super focused and it got me strong... it was kind of the reason I was able to be noticed and made the state team," she said.
Harris' mum, Helen, said Olivia was showing the signs of a star athlete from a young age.
"It all started when Olivia was I think five or six, and she did the little local run at her Lapstone Public School... and it turned out she was quite a fast runner," she said.
"It's a nice story, from a young six, seven-year-old that started out playing netball here at Blue Mountains Netball Association... and is now going to represent NSW. So it's very exciting.
"We're incredibly proud, both my husband Andrew and myself."
Olivia is taking up plenty of other opportunities as well; she was just selected for GIANTS Netball Academy, which develops elite athletes in NSW.
She was also selected to represent Western Sydney Academy at the recent inaugural Regional Academy of Sports Awards Dinner, having won Athlete of the Year from Western Sydney Academy of Sport.
The National Netball Championships will be live streamed via Kayo Freebies starting from April 11 to April 16. Learn more through the website at https://netball.com.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.