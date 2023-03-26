Labor's Trish Doyle retains Blue Mountains and secures third term in state election

Labor's Trish Doyle has retained the Blue Mountains seat in the NSW election with an increased majority, securing her third consecutive term.
Ms Doyle won every booth in the electorate with the latest NSW Electoral Commission figures showing her claiming 73.16 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote.
It was an electric atmosphere as she delivered her victory speech at Lawson Bowling Club on March 25.
"The last three months we have just steadily walked the streets, we have talked to people about the need to change government," said Ms Doyle.
"So I say to all of you, this is thanks to your hard work."
Attendees at the party included Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, and members of Blue Mountains City Council.
"We stand on their shoulders as well," said Ms Doyle.
Ms Doyle thanked her husband Chris, her sons Patrick and Tom, her campaign director Tom Harris-Brassil, and her electorate office staff.
"The reason we are here like this tonight, celebrating such a victory with a big swing, is because we have worked our guts out for 12 years," she said.
"This is a victory for all of you. Thank you for standing with me."
Campaign director Tom Harris-Brassil told the Gazette Ms Doyle's success is reflected in her consistent swings over the past three elections.
"Trish Doyle was elected in 2015 on a swing of more than 13 per cent, and a 2PP [two-party-preferred] result of 58.1 per cent. She was re-elected in 2019 with a swing of more than 6.5 per cent," he said.
READ MORE:
"Tonight's swing in the Blue Mountains on early counting is looking to be at least 9.1 per cent and reinforces the significance of the support Trish has throughout the community.
"The result is an endorsement of Trish's relentless focus on improving public services and her pursuit of a strong, progressive policy agenda in the Blue Mountains for the past eight years."
As of 10pm on March 25, Mr Harris-Brassil reported some booth highlights of swings for Ms Doyle, particularly in the Lower Mountains.
Mount Riverview swung 15.87 per cent in the primary, and 13.26 per cent for two-party-preferred. Blaxland East swung 12.36 per cent in the primary and 10.22 per cent for two-party-preferred.
Labor faithfuls at the election party were ecstatic to be hearing the results roll in on the night.
"Brilliant, fantastic. We're really happy about it. She's doing so well," said Barbara Russel.
The Gazette has also identified that newcomers to the electorate, Glenbrook and Lapstone, were strong areas for Ms Doyle. As of Sunday March 26, Glenbrook has voted for Ms Doyle at 63.07 per cent two-party-preferred, with Lapstone at 63.09 per cent.
Ms Doyle's campaign also performed well in the Upper Mountains where the party's position to defer the proposed Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel by two years didn't appear to deter voters. The two-party-preferred vote swung to the Labor MP by 6.95 per cent at Blackheath.
Mr Harris-Brassil also said Medlow Bath swung to Labor on a primary vote of about 2.83 per cent.
"That sounds like a small result, a small swing, but you have to remember these are high watermark areas for us, where on the two-party-preferred we're pulling in 70-odd per cent.
"So to be getting a swing towards us on the primary result in these areas, when otherwise seven out of ten people are voting for us anyway, is massive."
The Katoomba North booth also swung toward the Labor party on about 11 per cent, said Mr Harris-Brassil.
The ABC also called 47 seats for the ALP, enough for leader Chris Minns and his team to form a majority government.
Learn more about the election and check up-to-date information through the NSW Electoral Commission website at https://elections.nsw.gov.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.