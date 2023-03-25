Labor's Trish Doyle retains Blue Mountains in state election

Labor's Trish Doyle has retained the Blue Mountains seat in the NSW election with an increased majority.
It was an electric atmosphere as she delivered her victory speech at Lawson Bowling Club on March 25.
"The last three months we have just steadily walked the streets, we have talked to people about the need to change government," said Ms Doyle.
"So I say to all of you, this is thanks to your hard work."
Attendees at the party included Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, and members of Blue Mountains City Council.
"We stand on their shoulders as well," said Ms Doyle.
Ms Doyle thanked her husband Chris, her sons Patrick and Tom, her campaign director Tom Harris-Brassil, and her electorate office staff.
"The reason we are here like this tonight, celebrating such a victory with a big swing, is because we have worked our guts out for 12 years," she said.
"This is a victory for all of you. Thank you for standing with me."
Campaign director Tom Harris-Brassil said Ms Doyle's success is reflected in her consistent swings over the past three elections.
"Trish Doyle was elected in 2015 on a swing of more than 13 per cent, and a 2PP [two-party-preferred] result of 58.1 per cent. She was re-elected in 2019 with a swing of more than 6.5 per cent," he said.
"Tonight's swing in the Blue Mountains on early counting is looking to be at least 9.1% and reinforces the significance of the support Trish has throughout the community.
"The result is an endorsement of Trish's relentless focus on improving public services and her pursuit of a strong, progressive policy agenda in the Blue Mountains for the past eight years."
The ABC also called 47 seats for the ALP, enough for leader Chris Minns and his team to form a majority government.
Learn more about the election and check up-to-date information through the NSW Electoral Commission website at https://elections.nsw.gov.au/.
