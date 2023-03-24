Blue Mountains Gazette
Rape conviction of Blue Mountains teenager overturned

By Miklos Bolza
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:42am, first published March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
A former high school student has had his sexual assault convictions overturned on appeal. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage boy accused of raping a girl he knew at a party west of Sydney has successfully appealed his sexual assault convictions.

