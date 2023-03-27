Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Federal MP Susan Templeman, Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill welcome Trish Doyle's re-election in NSW election

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle's state election victory has been welcomed by the area's two other Labor representatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.