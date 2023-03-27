Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle's state election victory has been welcomed by the area's two other Labor representatives.
Both the Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill have congratulated Ms Doyle on her victory.
Ms Templeman said she looked forward to working with Ms Doyle on plans for an upgraded Katoomba Hospital and in achieving "the best outcome for the Great Western Highway at the top of the Mountains".
Referring to Ms Doyle's emphatic victory, the Labor MP said: "They don't call the Blue Mountains 'Red Mountains' for no reason.
"My state Labor colleague, Trish Doyle, achieved a remarkable result on Saturday night with her third victory. So far, she's increased her primary vote by 8.1 per cent to 53.8 per cent and the two-party preferred vote by 9.6 per cent to 73.2 per cent.
"Congratulations Trish and all the party members and volunteers who contributed to this result and it will be terrific working with you on Mountains issues."
Mayor Greenhill said he has had the "honour of knowing Trish since we were at university".
"So I have a long-term perspective of the person she is and I am able to revel in the fact that I know the Blue Mountains has as its representative a genuinely warm, compassionate, articulate and highly intelligent person," he said.
"It is an absolute privilege to support her and, in government, the Blue Mountains has a most powerful voice."
