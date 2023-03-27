'I am currently not thinking about other campaigns': Lib candidate speaks out after election loss

Unsuccessful Liberal candidate for Blue Mountains, Dr Sophie Bruce, has indicated she has no immediate plans to run again.
The losing candidates for the seat in the NSW election have spoken out following the win for Labor's Trish Doyle.
Dr Bruce told the Gazette she enjoyed the experience but has no immediate plans to run again.
"It was always going to be challenging to win an election granting 16 years in government, we were going for an unprecedented feat. I personally, really enjoyed the campaign and appreciated the privilege of speaking with the local community every day and to advocating for them," she said.
"After the long sprint of the election campaign, I am currently not thinking about other campaigns, this is a chance for me to spend time with my family and loved ones that I missed out on during the campaign."
The Greens' Dr Jenna Condie took to Facebook to celebrate an improvement in voting numbers for the Blue Mountains.
"It's looks very likely that we have increased our votes here in the Blue Mountains. We really appreciate every single one!", she said in her post.
"In the upper house, our Greens MP Cate Faehrmann has been re-elected and the fabulous Dr Amanda Cohn is joining her... I am pleased we have a change of government today.
"Let's hope Labor will govern in a way that realises the social justice and climate action we so desperately need," she said.
