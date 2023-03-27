Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

'I am currently not thinking about other campaigns': Lib candidate speaks out after election loss

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:04pm, first published March 27 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unsuccessful Liberal candidate for Blue Mountains, Dr Sophie Bruce, has indicated she has no immediate plans to run again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.