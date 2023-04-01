Braemar Gallery hosts three bold art exhibitions this month. Peta Hinton's papier mache sculptures and mixed media collages explore physical and psychological change in "Shape Shifting"; Laurent Rivory uses recycled steel to create sculptures that delve into "Abstraction and Ambiguity"; and Betty Smith's paintings recall enjoyable times and known places in "Living in the Lower Blueys". On until April 16 at Braemar Gallery 104 Macquarie Rd, Springwood, open Thursday-Sunday 10am-4pm. The gallery will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

