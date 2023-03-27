Passion-tide and the music of J.S. Bach are inseparably linked. It is almost impossible to pass through the Lenten season without having some contact with the great Baroque master's settings of the Passions according to St John and St Matthew.
Some of this profound music will again be part of this year's Good Friday meditation in St Finbar's Catholic Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook, at 7.30pm on the evening of April 7.
Offering choral and organ music of J.S. Bach together with special readings and meditations, this annual service will feature several of the wonderful chorale settings from the Passions, as well as the sublime closing chorus from the St John Passion. The congregation will also participate, singing some of the great hymns of this season.
The Blue Mountains Chorale will be directed by Robert Ampt. Amy Johansen will accompany the choir on the organ.
With great music and a powerful devotional atmosphere, this well-attended recital will again be one of the very special offerings during this year's Lenten season and all are welcome.
There will be a request for a suggested donation: $15, $10 concession. Inquiries: 0420 975 948.
