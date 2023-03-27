Blue Mountains Gazette
J. S. Bach music at St Finbar's in Glenbrook

Updated March 31 2023 - 8:59am, first published March 27 2023 - 2:44pm
Passion-tide and the music of J.S. Bach are inseparably linked. It is almost impossible to pass through the Lenten season without having some contact with the great Baroque master's settings of the Passions according to St John and St Matthew.

