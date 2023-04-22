It's the one little building overlooked in the Blackheath town upgrade plan.
The unsightly shed on the highway near the Govetts Leap Road/Bundarra Street corner is flanked by two other structures - a 1925 bus shelter and the Rotary clock/noticeboard.
Under the upgrade plan, the shelter and Rotary site will benefit from better signage and landscaping, including the installation of new dry stone low walls, with inbuilt lighting and upgraded planting.
An artist's impression shows how the two shelters will eventually look. But there is no mention of the railway shed.
The Gazette contacted Transport for NSW, explaining that a town centre upgrade was on the cards but that council was unable to include the building which it did not own.
Happily, the response was positive.
A Sydney Trains spokesperson said: "Sydney Trains are happy to have a discussion with the council about possible changes to the building."
