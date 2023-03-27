Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Great Western Highway reopened under a contra flow at Blackheath

Updated March 28 2023 - 10:42am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath after an earlier truck and car crash near Tennyson Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.