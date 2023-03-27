UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath after an earlier truck and car crash near Tennyson Road.
Traffic in both directions had been using the westbound lanes to pass the crash.
While all lanes are open, traffic remains very heavy so motorists should continue to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Earlier: A contra flow is now in place on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath due to a truck and car crash near Tennyson Road.
The highway had been closed in both directions, but traffic is now able to pass the crash in the westbound lanes.
Traffic in the area is heavy so motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site working to clear the crash.
Motorists could also consider using Bells Line of Rd between Lithgow and Richmond as an alternative route to avoid delays.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
