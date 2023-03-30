Husband and wife full-time artists, Morgan and Olivia Shimeld moved to the Blue Mountains from the inner west six years ago for the lifestyle.
They wanted to raise their family close to nature, have more space for home studios and to be involved with the artistic Blue Mountains community.
Morgan is a sculptor and Olivia is a painter, their materials and styles are vastly different. Morgan works in bronze and steel, Olivia in acrylic, aerosol and oil.
For the first time the duo will be showing together in an exhibition titled From The Ground Up at Day Gallery in Blackheath.
Tying their different bodies of work together with the themes of heavy to light, earth, rock and sky.
Morgan's heavy, minimalist abstract geometric bronze sculptures, grounded and earthy juxtaposed with his lightweight wire Cube Formation sculptures which float from the walls casting shadows.
Hung together with wife Olivia's vibrant landscape paintings, capturing the essence of the local Blue Mountains environment, with sweeping views and clear aqua/teal skies as well as her end of the day pink/orange sunset works, misty and immersive, some with shadowed trees and some with silhouetted birds flying through.
