New Science for Wildlife research offers hope for koalas under climate change

Updated April 3 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 7:30am
Dr Kellie Leigh
Dr Kellie Leigh

As climate change turns up the heat on the already endangered koala, a new Australian study is examining if the Blue Mountains can offer a potential refuge of hope for the iconic marsupial.

