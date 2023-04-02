As climate change turns up the heat on the already endangered koala, a new Australian study is examining if the Blue Mountains can offer a potential refuge of hope for the iconic marsupial.
Habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation, climate change, disease, vehicle strike, bushfire, and dog attack are some of the threats koalas face. These mounting pressures, exacerbated by the impacts of the Black Summer bushfires, and combined with historic declines, have put the survival of the species in question.
A new study led by not-for-profit group Science for Wildlife and supported by the NSW government under the NSW Koala Strategy is exploring how koalas use the landscape across diverse climates and habitats around the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area.
Researchers are hoping to identify 'climate change refuges' - areas where koalas are more likely to survive in extreme heat, drought and increasing bushfires - which can be protected for koalas and other species as climate extremes increase.
Under the project, koalas will be fitted with tracking equipment and temperature monitors to determine their movements at varying altitudes throughout winter and summer.
The aim is to understand what trees species, habitats and landscape characteristics different koala populations prefer during extreme weather including heat waves and drought.
The study will focus on two sites across developed and protected land: the western edge of the Blue Mountains at Kanangra-Boyd National Park, and the eastern side of the world heritage area around Greater Western Sydney and Wollemi National Park.
Koalas will also be tested for the presence of chlamydia, to help understand how habitat loss and fires interact with disease and affect their health.
Science for Wildlife executive director Dr Kellie Leigh said that koalas face increasing risks from climate change and habitat loss and intervention is crucial for their continued survival, even in protected areas.
"Given the large, protected area network and diversity of environments and conditions, the Blue Mountains region has been proposed as supporting important refuges for koalas and other species under climate change," Dr Leigh said.
Dr Leigh said through their research they had uncovered nationally important koalas in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area within national parks and adjoining developed areas.
"This was good news and provided some hope. However, that changed during the 2019/20 bushfires when we recognised how big the long-term challenge of climate change and more frequent and intense drought and bushfires is going to be.
"This new research will inform our understanding of the impacts of interactions between climate, disease, habitat quality and koala population dynamics, and will give us indications of what habitats matter most to koalas under climate change."
She said: "The findings that come out of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area will have the potential to inform koala land management both locally and nationally."
Dr Leigh said the research is currently only funded until the end of winter.
"We are hoping to find funding to continue the project over more seasons, especially as we experience hotter weather as the effects of La Nina wanes."
This project has been supported by the NSW Government under the NSW Koala Strategy, and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.
