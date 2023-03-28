Many reasons to celebrate 65 years of enabling better lives at Greystanes in Leura Advertising Feature

Client Ibtisam Saliba enjoys some quality time with team leader Mel McGrath and Monty during bring your dog to work day. Picture supplied

Have you ever walked by a large fenced garden on the corner of Railway Parade and Grose Street, Leura and wondered what happens in there?

Some Blue Mountains residents still call it Greystanes Children's Home although some of the people originally supported in the Children's Home have grown into adults and are now supported by Greystanes in their own homes within the community.

The building is now used for individualised day program activities.

Originally, Greystanes Children's Hospital was on the corner of Grose and Megalong Street in Leura. It was a grey stone (greystanes in Scottish) building and not the bright yellow it is today.

Hence the name "Greystanes" which was founded in 1958 by Matron Margaret Macdonald.

Greystanes has several reasons to celebrate its 65th anniversary. A management restructure has re-energised staff and the new approach is more holistic allowing continuity of support for the people supported at Greystanes.

Some of the internal walls of the building have murals painted by staff members who are artists volunteering their time into the early hours, and long into the night, to paint rooms that are welcoming and non-clinical.

"We are proud of our support workers who consistently go above and beyond their roles," said Amanda Coleman-Watson, Senior Manager of Operations.

"Without engaged and interested workers, there is a risk that people with a disability are waiting for their life to happen."

Greystanes is recognised in Australia as one of the providers of best practice for Person Centred Active Support and participated in a partnership with Latrobe University.

Person Centred Active Support is an evidence-based framework using the four essential elements which are: every moment has potential; graded assistance to ensure success, maximise choice and control; and little and often.



"We want our people to be engaged and have a quality of life that every person deserves - one in which they are authors of their own lives," Ms Coleman-Watson said.

Greystanes have plans for the future including building a Specialised Disability and Retirement Accommodation centre in Katoomba.

The not-for-profit disability and home support organisation offers assistance in the community, and with social activities through individualised programs, home support, and supported independent living for people in the Blue Mountains and Penrith.