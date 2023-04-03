A disgruntled caravan buyer spent five days making threats to the purchaser, before being arrested by police for stalking.
Around 7.35am on Saturday March 25, police attended a property on Bells Line of Road in Bell in response to a 49-year-old man from Telopea (in the Parramatta Local Government Area) making threats toward the occupant.
Police allege that following issues with the caravan he had purchased from the owner several days prior, the male contacted the seller multiple times by telephone and attended the location a number of times, demanding a refund, before allegedly making threats to harm all occupants at the location.
Blue Mountains Police Detective Inspector Brendan Bayliss said over a period of five days it's alleged "the male became more aggressive in his threats resulting in the police being contacted".
"When police arrived at the scene the male was located and arrested," Detective Inspector Bayliss added.
The man has been charged with attempt stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm (personal) and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm(personal).
He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Katoomba Local Court on May 1.
About 1.30 am on Saturday March 25 police stopped a Toyota Aurion, travelling westbound along the Great Western Highway at Bullaburra.
Inquiries identified the 44-year-old male driver from Annandale was the subject of a served Firearms Prohibition Order and a Weapons Prohibition Order.
A search of the car allegedly located a number of items consistent with illicit substance use, including a considerable amount of white powder like substance.
It's alleged he was using a fake drivers licence.
The driver was placed under arrest and taken to Katoomba police station where he was formally charged with unlawfully possessing a thing resembles Australian drivers licence x 12, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, supplying a prohibited drug indictable.
The man was refused bail and is set to appear in Penrith Local Court on April 14.
