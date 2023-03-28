Royal Australian Navy Band to perform at Blue Mountains Theatre

Come on a journey to raise your spirits when, for the first time, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Band comes to the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Programs co-ordinator Yvonne Hellmers said the RAN Band showcases both traditional and contemporary music.
"This wind ensemble performs a range of genres, musicals and popular tunes and features its own vocalists," she said.
The RAN Band Sydney Wind Band is one of the premier ensembles of the RAN Band Sydney, based out of HMAS Kuttabul, NSW.
"It features some of the finest musicians in the Australian Defence Force under the musical direction of Lieutenant Commander Brian O'Kane," said Ms Hellmers.
The band performs regularly for audiences at a variety of venues throughout Sydney, NSW, and up and down the east coast.
The performance on Wednesday, April 12 will include marches, traditional military band pieces, orchestral arrangements and contemporary works. Concerts often feature premiere performances of new compositions and arrangements by the RAN Band's own composers and arrangers.
The ensemble also features songs from musicals and popular tunes featuring its own vocalists, to supplement the traditional instrumental format.
"Throughout its history the ensemble has performed for thousands of audiences within Australia and around the world," said Ms Hellmers. "Don't miss this opportunity to see them live and local".
Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or 4723 5050. The April 12 event will start with morning tea at 10m followed by the concert at 11am. Tickets: $25 includes morning tea.
