$67.5 million boost to homelessness funding

Updated March 30 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The Albanese Labor government will deliver a $67.5 million boost to homelessness funding to states and territories over the next year, to help address the serious challenges revealed in the latest Census data.

Local News

