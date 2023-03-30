The Albanese Labor government will deliver a $67.5 million boost to homelessness funding to states and territories over the next year, to help address the serious challenges revealed in the latest Census data.
This funding will assist homelessness services through the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement in 2023-24 as the government develops a new national housing and homelessness plan to begin in 2024-25.
The government has already announced it will invest $91.7 million to help combat youth homelessness through the Reconnect program over the next three years.
Legislation currently before the Parliament will establish the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. In its first five years, returns from the fund will help deliver 30,000 new social and affordable homes, including 4,000 homes for women and children impacted by family and domestic violence or older women at risk of homelessness.
Fund returns will also help deliver the Albanese Labor Government's commitments to help address acute housing needs, including:
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman the new funding "will help people at risk of homelessness in the Blue Mountains and Macquarie".
"In addition, the Reconnect funding, delivered for our region through Wesley Services, is designed to help young people avoid homelessness and is delivered wherever young people feel comfortable," she said.
"I'm proud that alongside these measures the government has an ambitious housing reform agenda to improve the outcomes for Australians at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness."
Federal housing and homelessness minister Julie Collins said the new housing and homelessness plan "will be the first of its kind in our nation's history and deliver lasting change for Australians facing housing challenges".
"I will continue working with the states and territories as we bring together all tiers of government together to address Australia's housing challenges," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.