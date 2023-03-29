The centre which bears the name of one of Medlow Bath's most active residents will soon be no more.
The Elsie Langford Centre, at 16-18 Railway Parade, is to be demolished by Transport for NSW when it resumes the public land to construct three stormwater sedimentation basins to manage drainage from the Great Western Highway.
And although she passed away nearly 20 years ago, Mrs Langford was remembered at a gathering in the Medlow Bath Park on Sunday, March 26.
Some 30 people from the Medlow Bath community and Mrs Langford's family gathered to hear stories about Elsie's contribution to the village of Medlow Bath.
From the time Mrs Langford moved to Medlow with her husband and three children in 1948, she was active in her community progress association, advocating for improvements and caring for residents.
She was well known for her garage sales, for the addition of a tennis court in the park, for pushing for safety upgrades within the village and for the addition of extra land adjacent to the park on which the small community centre, named in her honour, was added.
Elsie's daughter, Kerry Mannix, was presented with a framed sketch of the Elsie Langford Centre by Medlow Bath artist, Shane Porteous.
Everyone was treated to a song about Ms Langford's life, composed and performed by Medlow Bath musician, Pat Drummond.
Kerry Mannix said that the song was beautiful and meaningful. She also said the family were very impressed and grateful that their Nanna was remembered.
The Medlow Bath Residents Association acknowledges Elsie Langford's contribution to her community as well as the loss of this parcel of land for future community use.
The association has suggested to council that the tennis court be named in Mrs Langford's honour, something her family also support.
