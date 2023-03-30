Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Fans to visit the locations of iconic Australian television series A Country Practice

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian television classic A Country Practice stopped filming three decades ago, but some fans just can't let it go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.