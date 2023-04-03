Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Council preparing opt-in cheaper fortnightly red bin collection

TW
By Tom Walker
April 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After trialing smaller red bins council has found too many issues to go ahead with them, but an alternative option is in the works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.