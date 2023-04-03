After trialing smaller red bins council has found too many issues to go ahead with them, but an alternative option is in the works.
As part of its Toward Zero Waste Strategy, council looked into smaller red bins to incentivise those producing less waste.
These smaller bins are 80 litres, as opposed to the standard 140, and are tall and narrow.
In their March business paper council listed several problems with the bins, particularly around height; the 80 litre bins could slip out of the garbage trucks' grab arms, and are prone to tipping over from wind.
As an alternative, council has suggested continuing with the 140 litre bins but with an opt-in fortnightly collection, planned to launch from July 1.
This option will shave $100 off the domestic waste management charge for those who opt-in.
Council's business paper said: "The reduced fee... provides a direct financial incentive for households to reduce waste generation."
