Lorna Teasdale has just turned 100 - and has lived almost her entire life in Hazelbrook.
With her 100th birthday taking place on April 2, Mrs Teasdale's memories span back to events that would sound like folklore to millennials.
"In Scouts Hall we used to have a weekly dance, and I think it cost a shilling to go, and that was the event of the week, you know?" Mrs Teasdale said.
She moved to Hazelbrook with her mother in 1931. She spent time living in Sydney and ACT as a young adult, but always returned to the Mountains regularly to visit her mum in Hazelbrook.
She bought the house her mum had been renting in 1950 for 300 pounds. Inflation calculator website officialdata.org values that figure at a buying power of around £13,000 today, or - with Google's currency converter - around $24,000 AUD.
"I had to scrape the barrel to find the 300 pounds, believe me," she said.
Growing up in Hazelbrook, Mrs Teasdale went to Lawson Primary School and eventually Katoomba High School.
"Of a morning mum would say 'the train's coming through'. And you could see the steam train coming through Linden... so I'd have to put my running shoes on and get to the train, get to school," she said.
"I can still remember the milkman coming around with his tray and his milk tank on the back. And the baker came around," she said.
"They were all horse drawn of course, but that's a long time ago."
Over a century of life Mrs Teasdale has seen plenty happen in the Blue Mountains, but she felt the biggest event in her lifetime was the electrification of the railway line.
"Get more progress up here, you know, change from the old steam trains which used to chug their way along," she said.
She's a fan of trains in general as well, especially the old 3801, which she called "a beautiful engine".
Mrs Teasdale served in the Royal Australian Navy for several years in her early twenties, and went on to do secretarial work. Defiant of the popular sensibilities of the times, she travelled overseas in the 1950s, hitchhiking around to see the world.
"Four of us went to England on a two-year working holiday in 1955. Almost unheard of in those days," she said.
"Don't know how we did it [hitchhiked], actually. Life was different then, it was a safe world."
Now residing in Bodington Catholic Healthcare, Mrs Teasdale still holds Hazelbrook in high regard.
"Hazelbrook is still a very quiet little village, but still progressive, and a delightful place to live, I think."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
