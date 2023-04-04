Funny and poignant Wild Thing comes to The Joan

How far would you go for a friend?
A new Australian play by award-winning playwright, Suzanne Hawley coming to the The Joan in Penrith explores this idea.
The funny and poignant play is a tale of sea eagles and pole dancing, of children and childhood dreams, of religion and rock 'n' roll, but most importantly, a tale of female friendships that have stood the test of time - until they are put to the ultimate test.
Wild Thing writer Suzanne Hawley explained: "The women of Wild Thing are all War Babies, a rare generation. A small group of kids-born between 1939 and 1945 - while our men were away overseas, fighting for Mother England. A generation who went from 'How Much is That Doggie in the Window?' to 'Heartbreak Hotel' almost overnight. They share their birthdays with the likes of Mick Jagger, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Stephen Hawking, Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin."
The Sydney Morning Herald said: "...this play has a beating heart; this play will remind you of your own pulse under your skin, steady and true but not forever, not promised."
Sydney Arts Guide said the play: '"Celebrates the profound importance of friendship. Four enchanting actors give supple characterisation to Hawley's ultimately endearing and empowered women."
Wild Thing boasts a not-to-be-missed impressive cast of seasoned actors all of whom are friends in real-life. It shines a spotlight on older women as the four lead roles are played by women over the age of 60.
Wild Thing is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 14 at 7.30pm and Saturday, April 15 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: Standard $45, Concession $40, Seniors Matinee $30 (Saturday 15 April 2pm). Details: https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/wild-thing.
