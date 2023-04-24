Jes Star and her daughter are looking for a bit of land.
Ms Star, an aged care chaplain in Springwood, will soon be the proud owner of her first home, a tiny house, thanks to the Eden Tiny House philanthropic project which aims to help women at risk of homelessness get their own place.
She is very grateful but has found it difficult to accept help.
"It's been a challenge to accept strangers' outrageous generosity and it's been a humbling journey of deep acceptance and gratitude," she said.
She has always worked in caring roles, which inevitably have not been well paid.
"I'm trained in community and now church sector work and it's where I want to be. I work in providing spiritual and emotional support to elders living in aged care plus staff and the elders' families.
"It's become much harder and more difficult work since COVID came into our lives ... though still richly rewarding.
"I literally have never earned enough money to have any savings and with the cost of living increasing these last few years, I could have easily and would very likely have become someone who couldn't pay their rent with only the pension as my income.
"So when I retire in the next five to six years, I would have become another number of these older women who are homeless right under our noses."
Ms Star began renting at the age of 17 and is now almost 62.
"I always imagined I would have to be a renter," she said. "It feels incredibly freeing and expansive, quite surreal and like a dream [to have her own home]."
But she now needs some land on which to park her home on wheels. It has to be secure and physically level, anywhere from Glenbrook to Bullaburra so she can continue her work.
The house needs to be towed on to the site. It measures 8.7 metres long by 2.4 metres wide and 4.3 metres tall. It weighs 4.5 tonnes (about the weight of an ambulance).
Ms Star is able to pay rent and for power and water, which she'll need access to.
Blue Mountains Council has told her as long as the house remains on wheels, no planning approval is needed.
Would-be tiny house hosts can contact Jes at starjesse61@gmail.com.
