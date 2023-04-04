Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Leases for Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area will be readvertised

By B. C. Lewis
April 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tourism leases for the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in Lithgow will be readvertised in coming months and conservationists would like to see the incoming Labor government have a "major rethink" on the proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.