Tourism leases for the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in Lithgow will be readvertised in coming months and conservationists would like to see the incoming Labor government have a "major rethink" on the proposal.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service has agreed to a restart of the public review for two proposed tourism leases. The decision was made on Friday March 24 on the eve of the NSW election.
The lease notices were originally issued to Wild Bush Luxury Experience Pty Limited and Trees Adventure Holdings Pty Limited. In correspondence seen by the Gazette, the principal legal officer for the Department of Planning and Environment confirmed the leases would be "readvertised in the coming months and will not be signed prior to that".
A NPWS spokesperson confirmed to the Gazette they "intend to readvertise the notice of intent to lease to provide an opportunity for additional feedback from the community".
Nature Defenders this week withdrew its case in the NSW Land and Environment Court to challenge the validity of the lease processes given "the last-minute backflip by the NPWS",
The volunteer-led incorporated association and sister organisation of 4nature was formed in 2016 to support conservation groups looking to protect the area from overdevelopment and deliver the ecologically sustainable Destination Pagoda tourism plan.
Nature Defenders and Wilderness Australia spokesman, Keith Muir said the "surprise backdown by NPWS ... must prompt the incoming Minns government to consider whether to proceed with these developments at all".
Nature Defenders initiated its case after the NPWS told the Blue Mountains Gazette on March 22 that its Gardens of Stone lease process "was fully compliant with the requirements of National Parks and Wildlife Act".
"We are now seeking information from the NPWS to ensure that the same unwanted proposals are not pushed forward this second time around," Mr Muir said.
"Nature Defenders is prepared to take legal action to ensure lawful, open and transparent public consultation processes are followed when commercial leases are proposed in national parks and reserves."
Mr Muir said the "excessive infrastructure proposed for the Gardens of Stone would spoil the natural beauty of the area that's central to growing Lithgow's tourism-based economy".
Kirsten Mayer, executive officer of Bushwalking NSW Inc, supports Nature Defenders in its efforts, as do many other conservation groups.
"The leases must not be simply readvertised to overcome technical legal concerns," Ms Mayer said.
"We don't want to see any leases to any private entities. Also, we want to see the pagodas protected and the zipline and via ferrata (iron path or fixed safety wire) gone,"
Gardens of Stone Alliance member, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, has also spoken out against the proposal. Spokesperson Annette Cam said resorts and adventure theme parks in the national parks and reserves "aren't eco-anything; these developments need to be removed from the reserve".
And Gary Dunnett, CEO of the National Parks Association of NSW said his group "welcomes appropriately located, low-impact facilities for nature-focused visitor use for NSW national parks and reserves. We hope that incoming Environment Minister, Penny Sharpe, uses this pause in the leasing process for a major rethink".
The Gazette has contacted Ms Sharpe and Mr Minns's office for comment.
