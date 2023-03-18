Katoomba and Leura residents are invited to get free eye and ear tests at the Civic Centre in Katoomba.
It is part of the Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey, funded by the Australian Government to provide free complete eye and ear examinations to locals aged 50 years or older around Australia.
These tests use new, high-end diagnostic equipment and usually cost several hundred dollars to perform.
This survey is important because the government wants to find out the number of Australians living with vision and hearing impairment, and its causes.
If you choose to participate in the study you will receive:
All testing is completely free and you will be provided with a summary report of your results. We will also provide you with a free pair of sunglasses and lunch on the day.
If you an Australian citizen or permanent resident living in Katoomba or Leura aged 50 years or older, please call us on 0408 910 966 or visit us in our clinic at 1-3 Civic Place, Katoomba.
The clinic will be open Monday to Friday 9:30am-5:30pm from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, May 18. For those unable to make those hours, it will also be open on the following Saturdays: April 15, April 29 and May 13.
