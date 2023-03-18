Blue Mountains Gazette
Free hearing, eye tests in Katoomba

Updated April 3 2023 - 1:09pm, first published March 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Katoomba and Leura residents are invited to get free eye and ear tests at the Civic Centre in Katoomba.

