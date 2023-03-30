Missing woman last seen outside Katoomba hospital

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Lithgow.
Tanara Kelly, aged 25, was last seen outside Katoomba hospital about 4.15pm on Wednesday, March 29.
When she could no longer be contacted or located, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to Tanara living with a condition which requires treatment.
Tanara is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm-160cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue singlet and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Tanara's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
