Adults-only Easter eggs: Producers join forces for special collaboration

A Lawson chocolatier and Hawkesbury distillery have joined forces to create a range of adults-only Easter eggs.
The limited-edition chocolate eggs by Jen Lo of Meltdown Artisan are made with Karu Distillery's Outcask Rum - ensuring the Easter treats are definitely off-limits to children.
"They are pretty much an Easter egg for adults... They're actual, proper boozy ones," said co-owner of Karu Distillery, Nick Ayres.
The eggs are made from high quality dark couverture chocolate paired with Karu's Outcask rum and encased in a milk chocolate shell.
Ms Lo said Karu's rum even has a link with the Easter season.
"It has a spicy note which is a little bit reminiscent of hot cross buns," she said.
The Lawson chocolatier had previously worked with Karu, using their Morita Vodka, so welcomed the opportunity to join forces for the Easter collaboration.
Mr Ayres said he loves working with other regional producers.
"Doing collaborations with other local producers, and supporting each other, is very much a part of Karu's DNA," he said.
Sold in packs of six, the Easter eggs are only available at the upcoming Richmond Good Food Markets (Saturday, April 1 and 8) and Blackheath Growers Market (Easter Sunday, April 9).
