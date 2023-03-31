Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Adults-only Easter eggs: Producers join forces for special collaboration

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:16pm, first published March 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Lawson chocolatier and Hawkesbury distillery have joined forces to create a range of adults-only Easter eggs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.