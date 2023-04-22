Council puts halt to proposal for speed bumps on Old Bathurst Road

Blue Mountains City Council has put a halt to plans for new speed bumps on Old Bathurst Road in Blaxland.
Councillor Nyree Fisher said the bumps were planned for the roundabout heading east towards the shops, with two of these being uphill.
She also said others were proposed at the intersection of Old Bathurst Road, Reserve Avenue and Allen Street.
The changes were recommended by the Local Traffic Committee (LTC) in the minutes of their March 1 meeting, with unanimous support.
But when reviewed by councillors on March 28, the suggested changes to Old Bathurst Road were knocked out.
Councillor Fisher said she was unable to find any data or rationale explaining the changes.
"This proposal here is asking for a briefing for councillors to discuss, and to give us the data relating to the changes for Old Bathurst Road," she said.
"The issue here is that it actually came as a surprise this was being put forward, [there was] no communication around this. So there seems to be a process missing here that... I'd like to bring some attention to."
She also said even if the briefing convinces council that the changes are necessary, the planned pedestrian island on View Street in Blaxland should be completed before any work commences on Old Bathurst Road.
"I think it runs the risk of other projects coming forward, where there's actually no data that's been presented to us, when we actually have projects that the community has raised with us that are important to them," said Cr Fisher.
She said to the Gazette: "Our job as councillors is to interrogate proposals and ask lots of questions on behalf of our community. There is nothing controversial about this, it's our job."
Mayor Mark Greenhill seconded the motion on the night, and questioned the LTC in the process.
"I don't understand, after a near 20 years on council, what on earth happens at this Local Traffic Committee," he said.
"These issues come forward, and yet we still have temporary signs telling trucks not to come up the Old Bathurst Road bends, which is the important issue. That's the thing that is going to kill somebody soon."
Cr Greenhill said he wants to see the crash statistics supporting the additions of the speed bumps.
"I don't see the utility in this, but I do see massive disruption to the second busiest road in the Blue Mountains after the Great Western Highway."
The LTC's proposed plans also outlined safety barriers at the Old Bathurst Road bends, a pedestrian refuge at Tallowood Gardens, and several other additions. The mayor spoke out against the pedestrian refuge.
"I also want to understand why the proposition for a traffic island, up near East Blaxland School, metres away from where there's actually a crossing, when that traffic island will encourage people to run across the road other than on the crossing," he said.
"To me this feels like a disaster waiting to happen. I hope I'm wrong. I could be wrong. But I want to see the data."
Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood also spoke, voicing concern around historic issues with reports from the LTC.
"I actually think we have a systemic issue here now with the Local Traffic Committee, and the way in which we are not being briefed properly on what's coming up," she said.
The LTC had included recommendations for double barrier lines to be added to Neale Street, but this proposal was also extracted as the council will be considering the suggestions of a guest speaker from the night.
The Gazette reached out to the council for comment from the LTC. A council spokesperson said: "The report was withdrawn and is currently under review."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
