Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Your first look at new Lolly Bug store in Little Hartley

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beloved business, The Lolly Bug is set to reopen at Little Hartley 15 months after the devastating loss of its original premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.