Beloved business, The Lolly Bug is set to reopen at Little Hartley 15 months after the devastating loss of its original premises.
A lightning strike caused a fire that destroyed the building and devastated owner Sharon Tofler and the community.
The team said they were "absolutely gutted" and thanked the community for support at the time.
"It is not only a family business, but our heart, soul and passion," they wrote on their Facebook page.
Ms Tofler said she is excited to finally reopen the store on Wednesday, April 5 after a long rebuilding process.
"It's exciting, but we're exhausted. We've just being doing that many hours a day," Ms Tofler said.
"It just felt like it was never going to happen."
According to Ms Tofler, she is looking forward to reopening just in time for Easter, which was her original goal.
The new premises offers a completely open space, filled with colourful shelves packed to the brim with goodies.
Another highlight is the Lolly Bug mural on the back left-hand wall, which is surrounded by mini arcade games for customers to play until their heart's content.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone back," Ms Tofler said.
