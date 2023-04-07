It took 36 hours - 12 hours longer than he expected - but Blue Mountains cyclist Simon Rickeard has managed to complete his Everesting challenge.
It was the 25-year-old's fourth charity cycling race.
Rickeard, a landscaper, stepped things up a notch this year.
He started at dawn on March 25 at Glenbrook in the Blue Mountains National Park having camped the night at Euroka.
Instead of cycling on a continuous track, he chose 'Everesting'.
The Everesting website says the concept of Everesting is fiendishly simple: Pick any hill, anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m - the equivalent height of Mt Everest.
He said it was to "change things up a bit, it looks a bit harder and different".
His first charity ride was in 2020 and raised $300 for the Rural Fire Service after the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires. He rode to Lithgow and through Hartley Vale and finished in the Megalong Valley.
Mr Rickeard completed his second 24-hour ride in 2021, taking in Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Blackheath, Mt Wilson, Bilpin and Penrith and Hawkesbury Heights. That ride also raised several hundred dollars - this time for headspace.
And last year he completed his third ride raising $400 for the Hawkesbury/Richmond Valley flood victims, by riding from Richmond to Wisemans Ferry.
This year he has again raised hundreds of dollars - this time for Bikes 4 Life, a not-for-profit Northern Sydney charity. The group restores discarded bikes and donates them to disadvantaged communities in Thailand, Cambodia, Africa and Central Australia.
"With the simple gift of a bicycle, families can enhance their standard of living dramatically, especially those in marginalised impoverished communities," he said.
His first donor Jennifer Roberts had pledged $100 and added: "Go Edmund Hillary on a bike. Make your way to the world's highest peak!"
His ride involved going up and down the Glenbrook to Woodford Oaks Trail and he survived on pre-prepared snack bags of banana chips, soya chips, protein bars, yogurt squeezers, little blocks of chocolate and some energy Clif bars.
"I made sure I carried ample water at the start of each leg, including some rehydration solution of Hydralyte to replenish the expected loss of electrolytes and minerals during the ride.
He was expecting some wet weather and said "there was a certain relief when less than expected rainfall was received, although it did get quite wet late afternoon, up until around midnight". Like his ride last year he only took off about 90 minutes in total for a rest for his meals in the first 24 hours.
"As the first rich red glow of morning broke soon after breakfast (24 hours in) ... at this point, I had a healthy 280km behind me and a total of 5700m in elevation. My Everesting challenge still lay ahead and would take a further 12 hours to complete the total elevation of 8848m, shortly before dark the same evening."
He completed the feat that night and was met with a group of helpers.
"Climbing out from the causeway gave me a tremendous feeling of achievement as I met with the glow of half a dozen headlamps and the warmth of a hot chocolate and found out I had raised around $680 in total for a very worthy charity."
Asked about the event, the humble rider said "Yeah, it was a task, but every lap I felt a bit closer to getting the elevation"
"If I had not done the other 24 hour rides and few different other longer bike events over the past few years, I probably would not have been able to get past the 24 hours."
He said he "felt a little sick afterwards, but that was fixed with a sit down and water. Otherwise I felt good just had sore legs and a bit of saddle soreness."
To donate go to the email 24hoursridecharity@gmail.com to help.
