Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains charity ride Simon Rickeard's Everesting cycle challenge through national park finished

By B C Lewis
Updated April 8 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took 36 hours - 12 hours longer than he expected - but Blue Mountains cyclist Simon Rickeard has managed to complete his Everesting challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.