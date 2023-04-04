Round out your Easter Sunday this year at Jamberoo Action Park Advertising Feature

Jamberoo is the ideal place to spend some family time this Easter break and also on Easter Sunday, April 9. Pictures supplied

With all the hype about the new thrill ride precinct Velocity Falls at Jamberoo Action Park, let's not forget about one of the best family moments at NSW's largest family owned and operated water theme park - the Easter school holidays and in particular, Easter Sunday!

Visit Jamberoo Action Park, just 20 minutes south of Wollongong and 10 minutes from Kiama - or a little over an hour's drive from Sydney.

Set amongst 40 hectares of parklands and featuring a host of world class rides and attractions, the Easter Bunny has prepared hundreds of special Jamberoo Easter bags filled with chocolate eggs, and all children entering the park on Easter Sunday, April 9 will get one of these marvellous treats.*

Gates normally open from 10am, but be ready at 9.30am, especially if the weather is good!

Besides the hundreds and thousands of chocolate eggs, Jamberoo Action Park is the home to Australia's newest and most thrilling water rides at Velocity Falls - you must try Octo Racer and zero gravity on The Stinger - a truly hair-raising experience!

Jamberoo staff will greet all children with a bag of chocolate Easter eggs on April 9.

Also brave the Trilogy of Tube rides - the Taipan, the Funnel Web and the Perfect Storm - where the thrills and excitement just keep coming! How about Banjo's Billabong, Outback Bay, The Rock or Billabong Beach?

For a nostalgic time out, take a ride up the mountain on the Chairlift - the views are incredible, looking out from the mountains to the sea.

Then why not grab a toboggan and come back down on the Bobsled? These are the Jamberoo originals and are a must try if you really want to control the action.

There are plenty of food options at Jamberoo from fish 'n chips to burger meals, wraps, cakes, salads, sandwiches and coffee. Jamberoo also has the region's latest and greatest traditional ice-creamery where you can choose from dozens of flavours and even make your own custom creations.



There's a surf shop and souvenir shop, selling all the latest gear and accessories.



Parking is free and you can also bring your own food, hire a barbecue or bring your own shelter. Just no glass items or alcohol for obvious reasons. Jamberoo is a family friendly park with enough thrills and attractions to cater to everyone's idea of fun.

You can save money when you buy tickets online - for details see jamberoo.net

Jamberoo is open every day of the school holidays with the last operating day of the season on April 25.

*Children and all guests entering the park must do so on a valid entry ticket and must follow the general terms and conditions found on the website at Jamberoo.net