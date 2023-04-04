Woodford Rural Fire Brigade's century of service began with a bushfire in 1923 Advertising Feature

Woodford Rural Fire Brigade members in front of the old Blitz fire truck in 1960. PIcture supplied

In 1923, Woodford was a popular tourist destination with many holiday homes.

During the off season it was a quiet little village of 50 dwellings housing around 300 people.

On Friday, January 12, 1923 - in the wake of a severe bushfire season - Gustavus Waterhouse, a successful businessman and philanthropist, chaired a meeting at the Woodford Methodist Hall to establish a Bush Fire Brigade in the village.

The objectives of the Brigade were, firstly, to cut fire breaks and to gain local knowledge about the village's properties, in preparation for a fire; and secondly, to protect life and property when there was a fire.

Fast forward to today and these priorities haven't changed much at all. But the community infrastructure and technology used by the brigade certainly has.

In 1923 the Great Western Highway was a track through the bush and nowhere more so than around Woodford.

It wasn't until 1927 that it was sealed with tar, so logistics in the early years were tough.

Cars weren't common but carpooling was.

To make things tougher, there was no water supply until 1940 and radio communications were not introduced until the 1960s.

In those days the equipment was basic.

Leather beaters, buckets and tomahawks were stored at a local builder's house, named Billy Watson. Billy also had a ute and a ladder.

Bob Williams, who had been the air raid warden for Woodford during World War II, was elected the brigade's captain in 1949. Soon afterwards an electric siren was mounted on a power pole to summon brigade members.

As it turned out it was a magnet for the naughty boys of the neighbourhood who liked to play with the siren. One of these naughty boys was a young Keven Wright, the brigade's current captain.

Brigade president Mark Ashmore said: "We're proud of our humble origins and in celebrating our centenary, we pay homage to the members that have come before us and those that are yet to serve over the next 100 years".

Woodford's Bedford-era truck in action during the bushfires of 1977. Picture supplied