For 100 years the dedicated volunteers of Woodford Rural Fire Brigade have been helping to keep their community safe.
To mark this historic occasion the brigade invites local residents to join them at a special celebration at their station on Saturday, April 15 from 10am to 2pm.
Brigade president Mark Ashmore said the event would be a chance for the brigade to celebrate while thanking the community that has supported them.
"During a major incident, the generosity of our community is truly humbling," he said. "People come from far and wide to donate. Sometimes it's goods and sometimes it's their time. I'm looking forward to our brigade hosting a day that shows our community how much it means to us."
The first fire of Black Summer in the Blue Mountains was in Woodford. It marked the start of three months of living with smoke and uncertainty. Little did the community think this experience would rapidly be pushed back in their memories as COVID and then storms and floods took centre stage.
All this prevented the community from coming together to talk about their collective and personal experiences of the fire. But now that is finally possible in the Community Conversation taking place at 12.30pm on the day of the centenary celebration.
One of the oldest brigades in NSW, Woodford has come a long way over the last 100 years. Back then its major activity was protecting the community from bushfires. These days members also attend motor vehicle incidents and assist with storms and floods.
"I'm sure the people who founded our brigade would have loved to be a part of what we do now," Mr Ashmore said. "Because while the community we serve has grown, that sense of community spirit has not changed."
One of the brigade's proudest traditions has been its ongoing dialogue with the local community.
"Our Community Engagement Team - Carmel Gammal and Stephen Phillips - do phenomenal work to assist residents prepare their homes for future fire events. The trust of our community is paramount and we never take it for granted," Mr Ashmore said.
"The people of Woodford banded together 100 years ago to create something for their common good. We do the same now, and I'm sure we still will in another 100 years."
The centenary celebration will be a great day out for local families. There will be displays of historical vehicles, equipment and photos, as well as children's activities including face painting and a chance to play on the fire trucks.
There will also be free pizza.
Woodford Rural Fire Brigade is at 2 Park Road, Woodford and always welcomes new members.
For more information you can phone 4758 6446, or find them on Facebook.
In 1923, Woodford was a popular tourist destination with many holiday homes.
During the off season it was a quiet little village of 50 dwellings housing around 300 people.
On Friday, January 12, 1923 - in the wake of a severe bushfire season - Gustavus Waterhouse, a successful businessman and philanthropist, chaired a meeting at the Woodford Methodist Hall to establish a Bush Fire Brigade in the village.
The objectives of the Brigade were, firstly, to cut fire breaks and to gain local knowledge about the village's properties, in preparation for a fire; and secondly, to protect life and property when there was a fire.
Fast forward to today and these priorities haven't changed much at all. But the community infrastructure and technology used by the brigade certainly has.
In 1923 the Great Western Highway was a track through the bush and nowhere more so than around Woodford.
It wasn't until 1927 that it was sealed with tar, so logistics in the early years were tough.
Cars weren't common but carpooling was.
To make things tougher, there was no water supply until 1940 and radio communications were not introduced until the 1960s.
In those days the equipment was basic.
Leather beaters, buckets and tomahawks were stored at a local builder's house, named Billy Watson. Billy also had a ute and a ladder.
Bob Williams, who had been the air raid warden for Woodford during World War II, was elected the brigade's captain in 1949. Soon afterwards an electric siren was mounted on a power pole to summon brigade members.
As it turned out it was a magnet for the naughty boys of the neighbourhood who liked to play with the siren. One of these naughty boys was a young Keven Wright, the brigade's current captain.
Brigade president Mark Ashmore said: "We're proud of our humble origins and in celebrating our centenary, we pay homage to the members that have come before us and those that are yet to serve over the next 100 years".