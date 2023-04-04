Community invited to join the party as Woodford Rural Fire Brigade marks 100 years Advertising Feature

The members of the Woodford Rural Fire Brigade are well known in the community for their annual celebration of Christmas spirit. Picture supplied

For 100 years the dedicated volunteers of Woodford Rural Fire Brigade have been helping to keep their community safe.

To mark this historic occasion the brigade invites local residents to join them at a special celebration at their station on Saturday, April 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Brigade president Mark Ashmore said the event would be a chance for the brigade to celebrate while thanking the community that has supported them.

"During a major incident, the generosity of our community is truly humbling," he said. "People come from far and wide to donate. Sometimes it's goods and sometimes it's their time. I'm looking forward to our brigade hosting a day that shows our community how much it means to us."

The first fire of Black Summer in the Blue Mountains was in Woodford. It marked the start of three months of living with smoke and uncertainty. Little did the community think this experience would rapidly be pushed back in their memories as COVID and then storms and floods took centre stage.

All this prevented the community from coming together to talk about their collective and personal experiences of the fire. But now that is finally possible in the Community Conversation taking place at 12.30pm on the day of the centenary celebration.

One of the oldest brigades in NSW, Woodford has come a long way over the last 100 years. Back then its major activity was protecting the community from bushfires. These days members also attend motor vehicle incidents and assist with storms and floods.



"I'm sure the people who founded our brigade would have loved to be a part of what we do now," Mr Ashmore said. "Because while the community we serve has grown, that sense of community spirit has not changed."

One of the brigade's proudest traditions has been its ongoing dialogue with the local community.

"Our Community Engagement Team - Carmel Gammal and Stephen Phillips - do phenomenal work to assist residents prepare their homes for future fire events. The trust of our community is paramount and we never take it for granted," Mr Ashmore said.

"The people of Woodford banded together 100 years ago to create something for their common good. We do the same now, and I'm sure we still will in another 100 years."

The centenary celebration will be a great day out for local families. There will be displays of historical vehicles, equipment and photos, as well as children's activities including face painting and a chance to play on the fire trucks.

There will also be free pizza.

Woodford Rural Fire Brigade is at 2 Park Road, Woodford and always welcomes new members.