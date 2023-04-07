Blue Mountains Gazette
'They cannot be left behind': Megalong Valley Taskforce approved by Blue Mountains City Council

TW
By Tom Walker
April 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Blue Mountains City Council will establish a Megalong Valley Taskforce to help the small community recover from a series of natural disasters.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

