'They cannot be left behind': Megalong Valley Taskforce approved by Blue Mountains City Council

Blue Mountains City Council will establish a Megalong Valley Taskforce to help the small community recover from a series of natural disasters.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill proposed the taskforce at the council meeting on March 28.
The move has been welcomed by the Megalong Valley Community and Landowners Association who described it as a "step in the right direction".
Cr Greenhill said natural disasters since late 2021 have resulted in more than 46 landslips in the Megalong Valley.
"To give you a sense of scale, we are spending more money on roads and landslips in the Megalong Valley than we are spending in the entirety of some wards, who've also been severely damaged. 14,000 residents require less funding to repair their severely damaged roads than 148 residents in Megalong Valley," Cr Greenhill said.
"But they cannot be left behind. That argument cannot be used to leave them behind."
He explained the particularly dire situation with Megalong Road, which he said is not only being "pounded form above" by wet weather events, but is "dissolving [from] below" due to rising water from the hanging swamps below.
"Right now, in this current rain event, I fear for what's happening in Megalong. It's the lifeblood of the Megalong community, there's 148 people down there who need that road open," Cr Greenhill said.
He said state and federal intervention will be necessary to make an impact for the residents of Megalong.
"The scale of the impacts, and the required level of funding to repair both [landslips] and roads is unprecedented, a word we use often these days. It's way beyond the capacity of the council; it requires external funding assistance urgently from State and Federal Governments."
Ward 1 councillors Suzie Van Opdorp, Kevin Schreiber, and Sarah Redshaw supported the initiative.
"There's only one road in, one road out, so obviously if that road's out of action it's a big problem for the community," said Cr Van Opdorp.
"They have small businesses that could not get out and could not get people in," said Cr Schreiber.
The council's business paper said that on March 18, representatives from council met with approximately 40 residents of Megalong Valley.
The end result was the idea of the taskforce, which will review and suggest priorities for the area, and will support and communicate with the Megalong community.
The taskforce will consist of up to six representatives identified by the Megalong Valley Community and Landowners Association (MVCLA), and five selected council representatives - plus any relevant council staff needed for individual meetings.
MVCLA President Max Horn told the Gazette he feels the taskforce is "a step in the right direction".
"Communication has room to be improved, and this is a way for the community to be able to connect directly and convey concerns to the council, and to pass on assessments on how things are going," he said.
"We appreciate the council is needing to work with us as a community, and that they are stepping up to do that."
Mr Horn hopes the first item on the agenda for the taskforce is alleviating some of the key issues with Megalong Road.
"We've been dealing with the traffic lights on the road for several years, and that... is causing significant distress to the community, both personal distress and economic damage to the community, and the businesses in the community," he said.
Mr Horn estimates on average, commutes on the road are delayed roughly 10 minutes extra in each direction, which he as described as "over years, a major cost to the Valley". He suggested swapping the lights out for traffic signs (stop, give way) would be a potential start.
He also expressed appreciation for the council liaising with the NSW government to secure funding to assist Megalong Valley.
The taskforce will report monthly to ward 1 councillors and the mayor. It will have an initial six-month life period from April to September 2023, though the mayor noted in his minute that the taskforce will be renewed if needed.
In the same March council meeting, councillors approved a proposal for a $76 million Landslip Recovery Program, which will be fully funded by the state and federal governments.
Megalong Road was highlighted as the most significant single site for landslips, with the council recording 24 slips since March 2021.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
